A Chicago man who came to Minneapolis to riot last week broadcast live video of himself handing out explosives to others, destroying property and appearing to set a Sprint store on fire, according to charges filed in federal court in Minnesota Monday afternoon.

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, is in custody in Chicago on charges of civil disorder, illegal possessing of explosive devices and rioting, making him the first person to face federal prosecution for allegedly taking part in the fires and looting that engulfed the Twin Cities over the past week since the death of George Floyd in police custody. He will appear before a federal judge in Chicago later Monday.

The complaint alleges Rupert posted video and other updates throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning detailing his role in the destruction, including handing others explosive devices and announcing, "He's throwing my bombs ... they're going to bomb the police with them."

"Good, shot my boy," he shouted after one of the explosions, according to the complaint. "We came here to riot," he declared later.

Later in the night, Rupert asked for lighter fluid and entered a Sprint store, according to the complaint. "I lit it on fire," he said, before entering an Office Depot and looting it.

On Saturday night, Rupert posted to Facebook his plans to return to Chicago and riot there, and he continued to post updates of him doing just that, according to the complaint. Rupert is in custody in Chicago.

