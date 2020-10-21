Longtime WCCO-TV, Channel 4’s Pat Kessler announced on Wednesday his retirement as a daily politics and governement reporter, effective once the 2020 presidential election is decided.

In his 36 years with the station, Kessler has reported on the administrations of eight Minnesota governors, dozens of legislative sessions and political conventions, and chronicled the presidential campaigns of multiple Minnesotans.

His credits include coverage of the death of the death of Hubert Humphrey, the upset victory of celebrity wrestler-turned-Gov. Jesse Ventura, and the plane crash that killed U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.

Kessler, 67, was among the first reporters in the nation to publicly fact-check politicians on TV, debuting WCCO’s “Reality Check” for the 1996 Minnesota U.S. Senate election.

He has interviewed hundreds of state and national public officials, including presidents and future presidents from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump.

“I’m ending my daily reporting career, but I’m not ending my time at WCCO,” Kessler said in an interview, adding that he will contribute to special productions and offer political analysis. “But it won’t be anything like my daily reporting.”

Kessler has been especially cautious professionally not to reveal the direction of his political leanings, and intends for his analysis during the next stage of his career to focus on “facts and reality.”

While Nov. 3 is election day, Kessler said he’s ready to stick it out until the nation finds out with President Donald Trump wins a second term or is succeeded by Joe Biden.

“It’s unlikely that it’s November 4th,” he said. “What if it’s December 4th or until January 4th? I’m old enough to remember 2000, when it took 36 days in Bush v. Gore.”

Kessler graduated from Hawley High School in Minnesota and attended Macalester College in St. Paul before starting his career at Minnesota Public Radio. He joined WCCO in 1984.

On the radio Wednesday afternoon during his regular segment with KFAN-FM host Dan Barreiro, Kessler described himself as just a “kid from the country who got to travel the world, meet all these people and be on the radio.”

Kessler said he’s been planning his retirement for the past few months, and “I feel very good about this.”

“This is part of me, absolutely, the competitive nature of it. ... On the other hand, it’s not what makes me. It’s just a part of me.”

WCCO Vice President and General Manager Ann Ouellette, in her statement, said, “Pat is part of what makes WCCO a legacy newsroom, covering some of the biggest political events of our time. Our community has benefited from Pat’s consistent, impartial reporting.”

Kessler was inducted into the Silver Circle Hall of Fame in 2015 by the Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, an honor that recognizes lifetime achievement in broadcasting.

He has also won numerous state and national journalism awards for his work, including three regional Emmy Awards for his “Reality Check” political franchise.