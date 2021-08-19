WCCO Radio has decided not to broadcast live from the Minnesota State Fair. In a statement to listeners, station manager Brad Lane and program director Lindsay Peterson said the decision came after learning that the Great Get Together won't require visitors to wear masks or show proof they've vaccinated.

Instead organizers are urging attendees to do both.

"We can't in good conscience put any of our staff in a position to be exposed to someone who either knowingly or unknowingly has COVID — or cause anyone on our staff to be an unwitting carrier for someone back home who might be immune-compromised," the WCCO management team said.

It's unclear how many other TV and radio stations may make the same decision.

Hubbard Broadcasting, which includes 1500 ESPN and KS95, is still planning on having their on-air personalities at the fairgrounds. But Hubbard Radio vice president Dan Seeman said there will be no interaction between staff and fans, which means no handshakes or photo opportunities.

A state agency that advocates for Minnesotans with disabilities has announced plans to boycott the Minnesota State Fair over the absence of mask mandates and other safety measures that would help contain the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the Minnesota Council on Disability criticized state leaders for not requiring masks, vaccines or crowd limits at the fair. It said it will boycott the fair, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin