WCCO morning anchor Kim Johnson has announced that she is no longer with the station.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart to tell you that I am no longer an employee of WCCO,” she posted Monday on Facebook. “It has been a dream to tell stories of my hometown with my fellow Minnesotans for six years. I pinched myself everyday walking into that building and will continue to do so as I reflect on the privilege it has been to be a journalist at one of the best TV stations in the country. I am not sure what my future holds but I have faith (and) I will keep my chin up and be okay.”

Johnson was informed of management’s decision to part ways with her while she was on vacation last week.

The Maple Grove native has been with the station since 2014. She interned at the station while attending the University of Minnesota.

