WCCO’s Ali Lucia is signing off from the Twin Cities. The journalist announced on social media that Friday will be her last day at the station. She is relocating to Chicago with her five-month-old daughter Vivian, and her husband, Drew, whose promotion requires the move.

Lucia was at the CBS affiliate for six years, serving in a variety of different roles, including anchoring the noon broadcast and providing traffic updates in the mornings. She also handled many of the sports stories on the AM program. She was originally hired as a features reporter.

Lucia was born in Alaska, but attended Wayzata High School and the University of Minnesota. She previously served as an evening anchor in Rochester and worked in various other markets.

