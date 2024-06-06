Wayzata rode its strong doubles lineup to a boys tennis state championship Wednesday at Baseline Tennis Center, winning all three doubles matches in a victory over Rochester Mayo and clinching with a win at No. 4 singles.

St. Paul Academy made it three Class 1A state championships in a row with a 6-1 victory over Breck at Read-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The state championships continue Thursday with individual singles and doubles quarterfinals. Finals will be played Friday.

. . .

Brackets

Class 1A team | Class 2A team | Class 1A individual | Class 2A individual

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network streams state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.