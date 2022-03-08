Isaiah Nelson of Wayzata won the gold medal in men's super-G Saturday at the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in Invermere, British Columbia.

Nelson, 20, won his first junior world championship one day after finishing seventh in the downhill at Panorama Mountain Resort. He put down a time of one minute, 6.57 seconds as the third man down the course, and none of the 82 skiers who followed could best it. A product of the Buck Hill Ski Racing Club, Nelson nipped Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland by 0.13 of a second to earn the gold.

Nelson also finished 17th in Sunday's Alpine combined.

RACHEL BLOUNT

U's Walker a finalist

Sammy Walker, the only three-time team captain in 101 years of Gophers men's hockey, has been named one of 10 finalists for this year Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced Monday.

The forward and Edina native is Minnesota's active-leading scorer with 111 points (47 goals, 64 assists) in 139 games and has recorded 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 34 games this season. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and communications major is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (eligible once again this year).

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men's Frozen Four in April in Boston.

Etc.

· The Gophers softball team lost 9-1 to top-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Ellee Jensen drove in the Gophers' lone run with a second-inning single.

· The Gophers baseball team (4-9) will face North Dakota State (5-6) at U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Minnesota went 1-2 over the weekend in the Cambria College Classic, beating Kansas and losing to West Virginia and Notre Dame.