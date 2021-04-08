Breathing expert: Floyd died from lack of oxygen under Chauvin.
If you don't see a video player, click here.
—
Medical expert challenges defense contention that fentanyl was a factor in Floyd's death.
If you don't see a video player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Street racers shut down I-94 tunnel in Minneapolis
A group of street racing vehicles shut down traffic in the Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Sunday.
Local
Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose
Minnesota hit the 2 million mark for people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state's Department of Health reported Sunday.
Local
Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants
Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
State health officials reported 1,784 more COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in Minnesota on Sunday.