High Schools

Watch the Hopkins and Duluth Marshall girls basketball teams tangle in a matchup of Class 4A and 2A powers

A stream of the game, featuring prominent recruits on each team, will be available at startribune.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 3:01PM
Lauren Hillesheim is scoring 12.8 points per game for Hopkins this season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two intriguing girls basketball teams will meet Saturday afternoon, Class 2A’s Duluth Marshall (4-0) and perennial 4A power Hopkins (4-1), and you can watch live on startribune.com. Here’s a preview:

Game details: 1 p.m. Saturday at Duluth Marshall

Watch it live: startribune.com/nspn/mnhsgirlsbasketball

What’s at stake: Duluth Marshall’s girls basketball program wants to become one of the state’s best. The Hilltoppers and coach Chibuzo Osuchukwu have bolstered their schedule to enhance that chance. Hopkins is No. 1 in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings; Duluth Marshall is No. 22. In the Minnesota Basketball News class-by-class rankings, the Hilltoppers are No. 3 in Class 2A and the Royals are No. 1 in Class 4A.

How they’ve fared: Hopkins is coming off a 68-61 loss to Eastview on Wednesday night. It was the first game for the Royals without 5-9 senior guard Tatum Woodson, their floor leader averaging 10 points per game. She is sidelined because of a knee injury suffered in a 64-62 victory over Class 3A’s top team, Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Duluth Marshall rolled through its first four opponents by an average score of 88-26. Hopkins allows 50.2 points per game against a much more demanding schedule, and its swarming defense will pose problems for the Hilltoppers.

Players to watch: Osuchukwu has two of the state’s best young players, 6-0 freshman guard Chloe Johnson and 6-7 eighth-grader Gabija Krasauskaite. Johnson is one of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2028. She had 47 points Tuesday (on 21-for-25 shooting) against Hibbing. Johnson is averaging 31.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 6.5 steals per game. Osuchukwu lost one of the top seniors in 5-10 guard Regan Juenemann, who transferred to Class 2A, No. 2 Crosby-Ironton. Krasauskaite is averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots. Her stamina will be tested by Hopkins’ fast pace. Hopkins might not have the star power of Royals teams of the past but is still very talented. The Royals’ balanced attack is led by 6-1 sophomore forward Erma Walker (14.4 points per game) and 5-11 senior wing Lauren Hillesheim (12.8). The Royals’ depth has been bolstered by the transfer of Alivia Bell (7.4) from Winona. Hopkins has won eight state championships while Duluth Marshall has only made three state tournament appearances.

For results from this game and others played across the state, plus stats, standings, rankings and more, click here to visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub.

about the writer

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Football Across Minnesota: Behind teen’s facemask, a Buddhist leader

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

St. Anthony offensive lineman Jalue Dorjee deftly balances life as a teenager and reincarnated Buddhist lama recognized around the world.

High Schools

Softball title games moving to the U; St. Thomas to hold boys volleyball tournament

card image

High Schools

Watch Hopkins and Duluth Marshall girls basketball teams tangle in a matchup of Class 4A and 2A powers

card image