Players to watch: Osuchukwu has two of the state’s best young players, 6-0 freshman guard Chloe Johnson and 6-7 eighth-grader Gabija Krasauskaite. Johnson is one of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2028. She had 47 points Tuesday (on 21-for-25 shooting) against Hibbing. Johnson is averaging 31.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 6.5 steals per game. Osuchukwu lost one of the top seniors in 5-10 guard Regan Juenemann, who transferred to Class 2A, No. 2 Crosby-Ironton. Krasauskaite is averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots. Her stamina will be tested by Hopkins’ fast pace. Hopkins might not have the star power of Royals teams of the past but is still very talented. The Royals’ balanced attack is led by 6-1 sophomore forward Erma Walker (14.4 points per game) and 5-11 senior wing Lauren Hillesheim (12.8). The Royals’ depth has been bolstered by the transfer of Alivia Bell (7.4) from Winona. Hopkins has won eight state championships while Duluth Marshall has only made three state tournament appearances.