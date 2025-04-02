Wayzata’s baseball team is the frontrunner in Class 4A this season, and for good reason.
The Trojans started the season ranked No. 1 in 4A by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association (MSHSBCA). They are coming off a 26-1 season and third-place finish at the 2024 4A state tournament.
“I think we would be the preseason frontrunner to win our conference for the third year in a row, but of course other teams will have something to say about that,” Wayzata coach Bobby DeWitt said. “We return so many of our starters from last year that we feel strongly we will be the team to beat.”
Among the returning players is Purdue recruit and senior pitcher Noah Filer, who went 7-0 with one save and an ERA of 0.89 in 47⅓ innings last season. He also struck out 67 batters while walking 13.
“Noah has command of three pitches and can throw them in any count,” DeWitt said. “His confidence and calm demeanor keeps him focused and emotionally under control. He is a competitor and wants the ball with the game on the line.”
In addition to depth on the mound, Wayzata returned six every-day starters — three seniors and three juniors — to the field.
“We expect to win the Lake Conference, Section 6 and get back to state,” DeWitt said. “After that, we all know that anything can happen.”
All defending champs have chance to repeat
All four defending state champions are ranked in the top 10 of their classes in the MSHSBCA preseason poll. They are No. 8 East Ridge in Class 4A, No. 1 Totino-Grace in Class 3A, No. 1 Rockford in Class 2A and No. 3 Springfield in Class 1A.