The 64-team NCAA men's and women's Division III basketball tournaments start Friday and four Minnesota teams are in those fields.
Here's where you can watch the games live and for no charge:
Men
4:15 p.m.: Carleton College vs. St. Norbert of Wisconsin
4:30 p.m.: Bethany Lutheran vs. Hope College of Michigan
Women
5 p.m.: Gustavus vs. Ohio Wesleyan
8 p.m.: University of Northwestern vs. Chicago
Tournament brackets: Men | Women
Winners will play on Saturday for berths in the Sweet 16.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected
Formula One's governing body inspected Lewis Hamilton's jewelry before the seven-time champion was cleared to practice Friday ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Sports
Kurt Kitayama handles a windy Bay Hill as Jon Rahm falters
Kurt Kitayama is used to battling some of the best players as he searches for his first PGA Tour win. His biggest challenge Friday was windy Bay Hill, and he handled that just fine with a 4-under 68 for an early lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Wild
Wild add Klingberg and Sundqvist, send Greenway to Sabres
General Manager Bill Guerin swung three deals at Friday's NHL trade deadline. Jordan Greenway has scored only two goals in a season interrupted by injury.
Sports
'Every number is good': Analytics helping speed up baseball
Robot umpires. A strike zone that looks more like a stop sign than a rectangle. Allowing the batter to take off for first base on any pitch, not just a dropped third strike.
Sports
Holmes scores 27, No. 2 Indiana holds off Michigan St 94-85
Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Sara Scalia added 20 as second-ranked and top-seeded Indiana overcame a slow start to hold off Michigan State 94-85 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.