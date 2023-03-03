Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The 64-team NCAA men's and women's Division III basketball tournaments start Friday and four Minnesota teams are in those fields.

Here's where you can watch the games live and for no charge:

Men

4:15 p.m.: Carleton College vs. St. Norbert of Wisconsin

4:30 p.m.: Bethany Lutheran vs. Hope College of Michigan

Women

5 p.m.: Gustavus vs. Ohio Wesleyan

8 p.m.: University of Northwestern vs. Chicago

Tournament brackets: Men | Women

Winners will play on Saturday for berths in the Sweet 16.