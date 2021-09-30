Tommies at San Diego

3 p.m. Saturday at Torero Stadium in San Diego

Radio:AM-1500. Livestream: Tap here

St. Thomas handled its first Pioneer League challenge with ease, a 36-0 thrashing of Butler that saw the Tommies outgain the Bulldogs 424-237 while moving to 2-1 in their inaugural Division I campaign.

But, ever since their 2021 schedule was released, it was the second Pioneer League matchup that everyone thought would give St. Thomas its first taste of serious conference competition — a plane ride to California to face the San Diego Toreros at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

San Diego either won or tied for the Pioneer League championship in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Since Dave Lindsey took over as head coach in 2013, the Toreros are 50-5 in Pioneer League play.

But this year has been a different story, as San Diego has started the season 0-4 being outscored 161-50, and lost its conference opener 28-16 at surging Davidson last week.

For the Toreros, running backs Emilio Martinez (54 attempts, 172 yards) and Terrence Smith (45 for 149) pace the offense. Quarterback Mason Randall, a graduate senior, is in his second campaign as starter but has six interceptions against two scores on the season.

He replaced Reid Sinnett, who is now a backup quarterback with the Miami Dolphins and is one of three former San Diego players in the NFL.

The Tommies meanwhile broke out offensively against Butler. The 424 total yards were more than they compiled against Michigan Tech and Northern Iowa, combined. Quarterback Cade Sexauer completed 17 of 24 passes for 194 yards and two scores while Hope Adabayo rushed for 75 yards and a score on nine carries and Tom Loeffler added two rushing touchdowns.

St. Thomas is one of four Pioneer League teams, out of 11 conference schools, with a winning record on the season.