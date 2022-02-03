More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
Lawyer oversight board again tells Minnesota Supreme Court it should replace director
A review board criticized the head of Minnesota's lawyer discipline agency for "uneven" work.
Obituaries
Delma Francis, former Star Tribune journalist, dies at 68
Friends and colleagues remember Delma Francis for her love of journalism, bright smile, Kentuckian charm and passion for mentoring young reporters. "The biggest thing [for…
Olympics
Every medal won by a Minnesotan in Winter Olympics history
Minnesota-born athletes have won 95 medals in the nearly 100 years of the Winter Games. Here's the complete list.
Business
If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, prepare for a shutdown
Any device that's more than a few years old that connects wirelessly and directly to the internet could need a software update or a replacement for its cellular modem.