Get ready for tonight's Minnesota Wild season opener with hockey writer Sarah McLellan and Michael Rand, as they take a look at the team's successful season opening road trip, what's ahead in this highly unusual NHL season and more.
You can watch here or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports video Facebook page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can tap here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Reaction to the death of Hank Aaron
Reaction to the death of one-time home run king Hank Aaron. He died Friday at the age of 86:
Sports
Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record and gracefully left his mark with 755 homers and a legacy as one of baseball's greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86.
Sports
Beckham says Neville hired as coach on merit, not friendship
David Beckham bristled when asked whether Phil Neville's was hired as Inter Miami coach because they're buddies.
Sports
40 years ago in Mankato: Hank Aaron has more on his mind than baseball
This story from the front page of the Star Tribune sports section on February 24, 1981, staff writer Jay Weiner spent time with Hank Aaron, who died Friday at the age of 86.
Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.