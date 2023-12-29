The Washington County Board on Dec. 19 signed off on 6.5% pay raises for its members along with the sheriff, county attorney and county administrator. The raises will take effect in 2024.

The board's five members will earn $79,902 next year after the raise is granted. Senior county officials will see their salaries climb to $203,321 for Sheriff Dan Starry; $212,020 for County Attorney Kevin Magnuson; and $218,409 for County Administrator Kevin Corbid.