A warehouse caught fire Thursday morning in Wisconsin across from downtown Duluth, prompting the closure of a major bridge, authorities said.

Firefighters from Superior "are actively fighting" the blaze in the city's North End, said Police Capt. Paul Winterscheidt.

Because smoke from the fire "may affect visibility for motorists," officials have closed the Blatnik Bridge in both directions, Winterscheidt said.

"The safety concerns generated by this fire are changing rapidly, and so will the road closures," the captain said.

Users of the Blatnik Bridge are being directed to the Bong Bridge instead.

Authorities have yet to address how the fire started.

The Duluth News Tribune is reporting that warehouse is a four-story brick building located at 1507 N. 1st St. and is listed for sale on the Follmer Commercial Real Estate website for $795,000.

The 48,000-square-foot warehouse was built in 1890 and formerly home to Lake Superior Fish Co., the News Tribune added.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.