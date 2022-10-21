Brighten holidays

Avivo's annual holiday outreach matches community members with Avivo families to provide holiday gifts. Of special need: new boots, coats and gloves. As a supporter of Adopt-A-Family, your care, kindness and nurturing of families and kids changes lives. avivomn.org.

AARP tax aid

Volunteers needed to provide free tax-filing help to those who need it most. No tax experience needed. Training starts in December, approximately 40 hours, 3-4 hours per week, through January. Apply by Nov. 21. aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-227-7669.

Volunteer nurse

St. Mary's Health Clinics seeks a volunteer registered nurse for its West St. Paul location. More information at stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer or call 651-287-7701.

Therapeutic horse riding

Help River Valley Riders provide riding opportunities for people with special needs. Training provided. Horse experience is not needed to volunteer as a horse leader or side walker, but you must be comfortable around horses. A willingness to learn is a plus. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

Support the arts

Royal Guard Performing Arts offers programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help is needed in a variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

ELS assistant

Help Literacy Minnesota work with adults learning English in St. Paul. Assist the classroom teacher and provide additional assistance to students. Must be 18. No experience required. Training provided. literacymn.org

Website tech

Assist Twin Cities Pride by managing its website and social media. Some experience required. tcpride.org

Ballet board member

Ballet Co.Laboratory is a professional ballet company and school in St. Paul. Board of directors members needed to provide leadership and strategic direction. Two-year terms. Six meetings a year and expectation to attend events and contribute financially. balletcolaboratory.org

Office assistant

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis with food, housing, employment and mentorship. Help needed with sorting documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

Be a friend at Fraser

Fraser supports people dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Programs include autism services, as well as transition services and housing options for those moving to independent living. fraser.org

Goodies and games

East Side Elders invites your group to schedule a group volunteering activity. Work with staff to design a project that engages your team and assists those in need. Examples of projects: meal service, filling goodie bags, afternoon of games, craft projects and more. eastsideelders.org

Find more: Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.