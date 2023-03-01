ROCHESTER — Minnesota needs to sell itself better, provide more incentives for small business entrepreneurs and invest in attracting more workers.

That's the message Gov. Tim Walz brought to Rochester Wednesday in visits with business owners. The governor touted the state's diverse economy and labor pool participation, as well as its innovations across multiple industries.

"When you take all of the factors that are out there, Minnesota still continues to be positioned as well as any place on the planet," Walz said.

Walz and state officials toured a bio science lab, spoke with entrepreneurs during a roundtable and lunched with more than 200 business owners and community leaders, where . Walz highlighted his business-related budget proposals.

That includes $10 million for proposed Angel Tax Credits, which go to investors who fund early-stage businesses focused on technology and new products, processes or services. Walz also wants $150 million for a Minnesota Forward Fund, which would be used for grants and loans for large-scale manufacturing projects.

Those proposals come as a DFL-controlled Legislature decides how to use a $17.5 billion budget surplus. Republicans say Walz and state DFL priorities add too much to the state's bottom line, preferring to use a majority of the surplus for tax cuts and credits to residents and businesses.

State officials are gearing up to encourage more workers and businesses to come to Minnesota. Walz said Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism bureau, plans to add staff geared toward attracting businesses, while DEED is adding new directors geared toward small businesses and immigrant and refugee populations. Walz also wants money set aside for future attempts to attract major businesses.

"There's all kinds of opportunities, but we're just kind of humble about it," Walz said. "This is a state where you're going to be valued. It's a state where we're going to invest in you."

Rochester-area business owners urged Walz and state officials to push for more economic incentives.

Bill Mirsch, CEO of Mill Creek Life Sciences, said the 13-year-old biotechnology business got funded in part through tax credits and through the state-funded Regenerative Medicine Minnesota group, which allocates grant money to bio-businesses. Mirsch said the state should invest in expansion opportunities once small businesses are established.

"You get to a point where you're kind of in a valley," he said. "If we had $100 million in revenue it'd be no problem, but we're at $5 million of revenue. Venture capitalists, they won't risk like a commercial bank and they want an 18-month turnaround."

Several business owners noted hiring difficulties. Rochester has one of the tightest labor markets in Minnesota, which itself is seeing record labor participation. State officials theorize part of the missing labor pool is parents choosing to leave the workforce to take care of children because of high child care costs.

Other business owners stressed the need for cheaper insurance and statewide paid family and medical leave.

Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO of Rochester-based Neighborly Creative, said three of her five all-women staff became pregnant last year. It spurred Richardson to start paid leave for workers — including herself, as she gave birth a week ago.

One of Richardson's employees is struggling to find child care in the area.

"They called 24 daycare providers locally," she said. "No one's responding."