Gov. Tim Walz is expected to discuss federal guidance for how churches can reopen with the COVID-19 pandemic at a 2 p.m. Saturday news conference.

Spokesman Teddy Tschann said by e-mail that the governor “will address this at a [news conference] today” when asked about a newly released guidance document from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis had already said it plans to reopen Tuesday at one-third capacity, despite Walz’s limits on group gatherings. Catholic leaders and Walz met Friday but made no announcement

.