Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Wednesday mandating a four-week shutdown of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness centers in Minnesota beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the order below.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
No more snow days for Minneapolis students
District announces that if weather is bad, it'll be a distance learning day.
National
Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday imposed four weeks worth of new COVID-19 restrictions as the spread spiked to an all-time high, shutting down bars, restaurants and fitness centers, while pausing social gatherings and organized amateur sports.
Coronavirus
Record 67 COVID-19 deaths put Minnesota over 3,000
Minnesota reached its third milestone of COVID-19 fatalities in less time than the first two.
Duluth
Duluth airport refused to host Pence event after Trump rally flouted safety rules
After Trump event flouted safety rules, vice president had to move to Hibbing.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions
The governor has implemented everything from mask mandates to caps on gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.