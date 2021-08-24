Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday appointed a prominent Hmong leader to the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents, filling the seat of a member who died in May.

Bo Thao-Urabe, executive director and co-founder of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, takes the board seat formerly occupied by Kao Ly Ilean Her, who died after contracting COVID-19. Her was the first Hmong regent elected to the U's governing board.

"The loss of Regent Kao Ly Ilean Her was felt deeply within the Hmong community, the University of Minnesota, and the entire state," Walz said in a statement. "I am proud to appoint Regent Thao-Urabe, a prominent Hmong leader in Minnesota. I know her experience and values will lead the University of Minnesota — one of the leading public research universities in the nation — into a stronger future."

In a statement, Thao-Urabe, a U alumna, said she was honored by the appointment. "I am excited to join my fellow Regents in supporting the continued success of both students from across Minnesota's many diverse communities and the University of Minnesota system."

Thao-Urabe previously served as senior director of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy and executive director of Hmong National Development, Inc. She was named a Bush Fellow in 2019 and received a distinguished alumni award from the U's College of Education and Human Development in 2017.

The U's 12 regents serve unpaid, staggered six-year terms and are tasked with approving major policies such as tuition increases and an annual budget of about $4 billion.

Thao-Urabe

The Legislature is typically charged with electing U regents. However, when a seat opens unexpectedly, the governor can appoint a regent if lawmakers do not act.

