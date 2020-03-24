Above: Test shot of Ruben Pater's pre-recorded Insights lecture, 2020. Courtesy Ruben Pater.

The final lecture in the Walker Art Center’s Insights Design Lecture Series with Amsterdam-based designer Ruben Pater will be streamed live and for free on Tues., March 31 at 7 p.m. CST via walkerart.org. The previous four lectures were canceled due to COVID-19 related precautions.

Pater’s live lecture will be shot from his studio and focus on the ethics of design, climate change, surveillance and affordable housing. Pater is the author of The Politics of Design. During the lecture, audiences are encouraged to interact with him via social media (#InsightsDesign and @unlisted_roots) or through the Live comments section on the website.

According to the Walker’s press release, Pater originally proposed to prerecord the lecture and is regularly unwilling to tour overseas because of the carbon footprint caused by air travel.

The annual Insights Design Lecture Series aims at helping people more deeply understand graphic design. This year’s canceled lineup included branding expert Leland Maschmeyer, L.A. multidisciplinarian Daniel DeSure, hyper-aesthete Hassan Rahim, and magazine expert Veronica Ditting.