The voting rights of more than 50,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans were restored on Friday, as Gov. Tim Walz signed into law one of the largest voter expansion measures in the state in decades.

The new law comes after two decades of advocacy from a coalition of groups that argued prohibiting felons on probation from voting excluded them from being full participants in society, sometimes even decades after they were released from jail or prison.

"Today is a good day for democracy, today is a good day for justice, and today is a good day for Minnesota," said Walz on Friday, surrounded by supporters of the proposal as he signed it into law.

"We're a country of second chances, and we're a country of welcoming people back in, and the idea of not allowing those voices to have a say in the very governing of the communities they live in is simply unacceptable."

Minnesota joins 21 other states that give people with a felony conviction their voting rights as soon as they are released from incarceration. Previously, they had to wait until they were off probation and had paid all fines connected to their conviction.

For Jennifer Schroeder, that would have meant she had to wait until she was 71 years old to vote following her conviction on a drug charge. A judge sentenced her to one year in jail and 40 years of probation.

"This fall I'm taking my little boy to the voting booth," said Schroeder, who has been advocating for the change for years and named her son Chance for second chances. "I'm excited for him to see the process and to give him my red 'I voted sticker.'"

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said his office is already working with the Department of Corrections to inform individuals affected by the new law of their restored right to vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.