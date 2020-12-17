Mark Mallman

Friday: Not only has Minneapolis' exuberant piano rocker stayed active during quarantine with regular livestream performances since March, but he's also stayed uncommonly positive, adhering to the healing powers of music laid out in his touching 2019 memoir "The Happiness Playlist." This will all culminate in his fourth annual "Peace on Earth" concert, typically held with friends at Icehouse but still sure to be a warm and friendly excursion into not-so-traditional holiday songs, including his joyous new single "We Are We." (8 p.m. Fri., Facebook Live.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Steeles

Friday-Sunday: When you need someone to raise your spirits for Christmas or because of COVID, Minnesotans can always count on the Steeles. The sibling singers have the voices, the personalities and the songs to put you in the right mood. J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta and Billy Steele have crafted several soul-lifting seasonal originals to go along with their inventive interpretations of yule chestnuts. For the past 36 years, the Steeles have staged their holiday show in venues all over the Twin Cities. This year's stream will come from the intimacy of the Dakota in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. $20, dakotacooks.com.)

Jon Bream

'The Snow Queen'

Saturday-Sunday: Move over, Tchaikovsky. This holiday season, the spotlight shines on Dame Ethel Mary Smyth, a queer British composer prolific from the late 19th century though the 1930s. Ballet Co.Laboratory highlights Smyth's music in its adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen." The story follows young Gerda as she attempts to save her brother from the enchantment of Snow Queen's magic mirror fragment. The virtual presentation includes a performance recently shot at the Cowles Center, behind-the-scenes footage and a live Q&A following the show. (7 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun. $40 per household, 651-313-3967, balletcolaboratory.org.)

Sheila Regan

Paul (Stretch) Diethelm gets into the Christmas (sweater) spirit.

Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Spectacular

Ends Dec. 26: This all-star Minnesota revue puts the classic rock in your holidays with unexpected and entertaining mash-ups. The musicians pair the lyrics of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" with the music of Peter Frampton's "Show Me the Way," build their own "In a Manger" set to Elvis Presley's "In the Ghetto," and rewrite Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" as "We Are the Christmas Choir." Led by guitarist Paul (Stretch) Diethelm, the RRXS features singers Pamela McNeill, Stacy Bauer and Tim Haussner. The performances are predictably exuberant, the outfits are seasonally correct and the parodies, like fruitcake, are nutty but not to everyone's taste. (Ends Dec. 26. $20-$40, chanhassendt.com.)

J.B.