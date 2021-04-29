MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Adam Kiesling. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

CENTER FOR IRISH MUSIC: Gunn Slingers. 7 p.m. today. Facebook and centerforirishmusic.org.

EDINA CHORALE: 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Fabien Gabel conducts works by Alberga, Mozart and Stravinsky. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Virtual gala with performances by the chorale's various choirs. 7:30 p.m. Sat. mnchorale.org.

GAELYNN LEA: 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Artaria String Quartet. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: No Room for Squares. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

JAZZMN SEXTET: Thu.-June 24. $20-$40. chanhassendt.com.

ARTS

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Floral design workshop with Bachman's. 11 a.m. today-Sun.; virtual tour of Art in Bloom. 2 p.m. today; stolen floral art talk with Deborah Pierce. 7 p.m. today. artsmia.org.

FASHION FOR OUTREACH: A benefit for Simpson Housing Services featuring fashions from Minneapolis designer Megan Zwack, live model art sketch and more. Noon Sat. Eventbrite.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

OPEN WINDOW THEATRE: "Lolek." 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

WALKER ART CENTER: Online Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart. Sat.-Sun.; "Meta Simulacrum," an interdisciplinary, alternate-reality digital platform designed by composer/producer William Brittelle. Sun.-Mon.; "Maia Maiden," virtual performances by members of the Minnesota hip-hop community. 6 p.m. Thu., online through May 31. YouTube

COURAGE KENNY REHABILITATION CENTER: "Art of Possibilities" show and sale featuring works by artists with disabilities. Ends May 14. courageart.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Colors From Earth and Sky," new paintings by Susan Horn. "Far North," new work by Tom Maakestad. Ends June 5. grovelandgallery.com.

HIGHPOINT CENTER FOR PRINTMAKING: Prints from Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts. Ends July 17. highpointprintmaking.org.

ROBBIN GALLERY: "Poetica," oils by Ekaterina Kazachenko. Ends May 22. robbingallery.org.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: "Let's Play," a collection of interactive artworks by Susan Hensel. Ends May 15. "From Broken to Beautiful," mixed-media paintings by K. Daphnae Koop. Ends June 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

FAMILY

MINNESOTA ZOO: "Farm Babies," online videos, games and photo galleries. Ends May 16. mnzoo.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Nordic Handcraft Workshops. Handcut and Colored Paper Orchids. 2 p.m. Sat.; Intergenerational May Day Paper Bouquets. 10 a.m. Sun.; Floral Paper Quilling. 6:30 p.m. Wed. Natural Dye on Yarn. 5 p.m. Thu. asimn.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook; virtual teen gaming. 3:30 p.m. Wed.; "Star Wars" virtual family trivia night. 6 p.m. Thu. Advance registration at washcolib.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Urban Expedition program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Laos. Ends May 11. landmarkcenter.org.

books

NORMANDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: A reading and discussion on writing about adoption with Minnesota authors Heidi Czerwiec, Sun Yung Shin, Shannon Gibney and Sheila O'Connor. 7 p.m. today. minnstate.zoom.us.

WORDPLAY: A book festival connecting readers, writers and books. Sat.-May 8. loft.org.

ANNE CORLEY BAUM: "Small Mistakes, Big Consequences." 7 p.m. Mon. Advance registration at magersandquinn.com.

RIVERS SOLOMON: "Sorrowland." 5 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

JULIANA BRANDT: "A Wilder Magic." 6:30 p.m. Tue. redballoonbookshop.com.

OLIVIA LAING: "Everybody." 1 p.m. Wed. $28, advance registration at raintaxi.com.

MARGARET HASSE AND ATHENA KILDEGAARD: "Rocked by the Waters." 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

RIKKI DUCORNET: "Trafik." 5:30 p.m. Thu. raintaxi.com.

ERIC DREGNI: "For the Love of Cod." 6 p.m. Thu. Z.UMN.EDU/DREGNI506.

MICHAEL KELLER: "The Legend of Jet the Gerbil." 6 p.m. Thu. wildrumpusbooks.com.

JESSICA LIND PETERSON: "Sound Like Trapped Thunder." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

JOHN SANDFORD AND LARRY MILLETT: "Ocean Prey" and "Pineland Serenade." 7 p.m. Thu. subtextbooks.com.