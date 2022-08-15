Violent crime in Minnesota rose 21 percent last year vs. 2020, state officials disclosed in its annual report released as the issue of public safety is among leading points of political debate in the race for governor.

The 2021 Uniform Crime Report, released Friday by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, found that aggravated assault saw the biggest year-over-year increase (34%) among the violent crime categories, which also include murder, rape and robbery.

There were 201 murders in Minnesota last year, up nearly 9% vs. 2020. Nearly half of those killings (97) occurred in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed that the city spend more money on police, mental health teams and traffic control agents. Frey's proposal includes covering the costs of four recruit classes aimed at bolstering the Police Department's rank and file by bringing in 160 officers in 2023 and again in 2024.

Rapes reported to law enforcement statewide totaled 2,472 in 2021, up 11% compared to the previous year, and there were 3,991 robberies last year, nearly a 3% increase vs. 2020, according to the report.

Standing outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis last week with less than three months before Election Day, DFL Gov. Tim Walz was accompanied by a cadre of top state law enforcement leaders as he pledged to continue the "surge" of state aid to Minneapolis to fight gun violence, carjackings and other crimes.

His Republican opponent, Scott Jensen, said, "I would ask the question: 'Do you feel safer now than you did three years ago?' We have been extremely clear. We are going to treat this as the crisis that it is."

Among the report's other findings:

Auto theft rose 8.5% from 2020 to 14,829 vehicles stolen last year. That total is the highest the state has seen since 2001.

Auto theft rose 8.5% from 2020 to 14,829 vehicles stolen last year. That total is the highest the state has seen since 2001. In addition, there were 779 carjackings in 2021, the first year this specific data was collected. Carjackings are counted separately from auto thefts.

Shooting incidents with an officer actively involved dropped from 29 in 2020 to 24 last year.

Officers were assaulted in 900 incidents in 2021, a 35 percent increase over 2020. In those 900 encounters, 1,112 officers were assaulted. Additionally, one police dog was fatally wounded in the line of duty in 2021.

The BCA report also includes data on use of force by officers. In 2020, a state law went on the books that requires law enforcement agencies to disclose their use of force incidents for FBI tabulation. Agencies began providing this data on a voluntary basis in 2018, when the FBI first established collection of this category.

For purposes of this data being collected, use of force incidents either involve: when an officer's gun is fired toward a person or any incident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Minnesota agencies reported 30 use of force incidents in 2021, down 33% from 45 in 2020.

Among those encounters, 13 people died, and serious injury occurred in 11 incidents.

The racial makeup of civilians who were the subject of officer use of force: 17 were white, eight Black, two Native American/Alaskan Native, two undetermined and one yet to be confirmed.