Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow the season-opening Border Battle between the Vikings and Packers
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. TV: FOX. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 227, 386
- Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
- This week's schedule and scores
- Ben Goessling's who wins and why?
- Mark Craig's NFL picks
- Star Tribune staff predictions for the Vikings
- NFL standings by division and playoff race
- Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig
- NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Packers
- Star Tribune Vikings page
