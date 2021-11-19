Introduction: Chris Finch and Dean Evason delivered messages to their teams before both of them played Thursday. Finch and veteran guard Patrick Beverley implored the Wolves to be professional coming off a win Wednesday against the Kings and follow it with a good showing against San Antonio. Evason juggled his lines after a 4-1 Wild loss to San Jose. The verdict? Messages received loud and clear. Both teams delivered blowout victories and looked about as good as they have at any point this season.

5:00: Longtime Wisconsin-based NFL writer and radio host Jason Wilde joins the show to help set up Sunday's game between the Vikings and Packers. What does Wilde think of all the Aaron Rodgers drama and his future in Green Bay? How much will a recent lack of practice time for Rodgers hurt in Sunday's game? Those questions are answered and much more.

19:00: Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig joins for his weekly NFL picks segment and to offer more perspectives on Sunday's big game at U.S. Bank Stadium. He thinks the Packers will prevail, but the NFL has been hard to predict this season.

