While I don’t believe the Vikings or their fans “deserve” a Super Bowl title, I would like to see it happen. The current iteration of the Vikings is as likable and professional as any since I came to town in 1990 to cover the team. I’d like to see this group earn a title, and I’d like to finally stop hearing Vikings fans whining about their plight. Folks, you could be without a Super Bowl title and be carrying the weight of a hundred excruciating losses, and have to live in Buffalo, Cleveland or, heaven forbid, Jacksonville. Stop drinking the mulled whine.