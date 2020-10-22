The pass rusher the Vikings acquired in a bold trade before the start of the 2020 season is on his way out of town, in what could be only the first of several moves before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

The Vikings announced they are trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens, for what sources said are a third-round pick and conditional fifth-rounder.

The team had acquired Ngakoue from the Jaguars on Aug. 30 for a second-round pick and conditional fifth, signing him to a one-year, $12 million deal after he grew disgruntled with the idea of playing on the franchise tag in Jacksonville.

Ngakoue agreed to a pay cut in Minnesota because he wanted to play with a contender, but with Danielle Hunter possibly out for the season because of a neck injury and the team starting 1-5, Ngakoue is instead headed back to his home state to play with the 5-1 Ravens.

The Vikings, meanwhile, could be on their way to selling off a number of veterans before the trade deadline, following a disappointing start that disabused the team of its preseason boast it could contend while retooling its defense without a preseason.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has kept the Vikings and many teams from opening their games to paying customers, could lead to a major drop in the 2021 salary cap, affecting teams like the Vikings who are stocked with highly-paid veterans.

They gave Ngakoue a $4 million signing bonus as part of his deal; that part of his contract will stay on the team's books, while the Vikings will recoup a prorated portion of Ngakoue's $8 million base salary. The Jaguars will keep the Vikings' second-round pick, which figures at the moment to be near the top of the round, while the Ravens' third-rounder could be late in the round if they keep winning.