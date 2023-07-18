The Vikings will begin their 63rd regular season at home on Sept. 10, in uniforms resembling the ones they wore in their first two decades.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team unveiled classic purple uniforms in the style of its jersey from the 1960s and 70s. The Vikings will wear the uniforms for their first regular-season game against Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium, and will have the option to wear the jerseys in future years.

Fullback C.J. Ham shows off one of the Vikings’ throwback looks.

The uniforms, announced to season ticket-holders in an event with fullback C.J. Ham and Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton, feature a deeper shade of purple, white-and-gold sleeve stripes, gold trim accents and lettering in the style of the team's first uniforms. The Vikings horn on the helmet mimics the team's earliest design, and includes a gray face mask. The uniform will feature white pants with a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes, as the Vikings wore for their first 45 seasons.

"This looks like the same jersey we wore back in 1961," Tarkenton said on a call during the event. "I think it's great that we're having a throwback jersey to honor the memories. Most of those guys aren't here to see it, but their families will see it. The history of the Vikings is special, and this brings back great memories for a lot of the fans who are still alive [after] watching in that era."

The Vikings will display the uniform in the team museum in Eagan and sell replica uniforms in Vikings Locker Room stores around Minnesota and online.