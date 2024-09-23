Five extra points: Few signs of the old Sam Darnold or that Stephon Gilmore is old

One of Sam Darnold’s best decisions was a third-down incompletion that screamed how well Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is coaching the old Darnold out of what’s now an early MVP frontrunner. Two consecutive presnap penalties had turned first down at the Vikings 30 into third-and-19 at the 7. Old Sam might have pick-sixed the next play when things broke down. Instead, K.O.’s Sam, knowing his team was cruising 14-0, threw the ball in the dirt so quickly that he was flagged for grounding until the referee waved off the penalty because Darnold “wasn’t under duress.” “I noticed the play wasn’t there and it wasn’t going to be there,” he said. “Don’t make a bad play worse. Get the ball out of my hand and end the drive with a kick.”