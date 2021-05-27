More from Star Tribune
Vikings team activities May 26
The Vikings first team activities open to the media
Minneapolis teacher makes it to finals in 'Jeopardy' Tournament of Champions
The two-day contest airs Thursday and Friday.
Vikings turn out for workouts, talking of 'building chemistry'
Most of the roster reported for the start of voluntary workouts despite the players association's recommendation that players skip them.
Evening forecast: Low of 48, becoming cloudy with rain possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Vikings OTA observations: Ezra Cleveland switches sides as O-line shuffle starts
The team's rookie linemen worked with the backups while returning starters moved around during Wednesday's practice. "This is the time of the year to try those things," said coordinator Klint Kubiak.