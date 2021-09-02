It's been a weird two days for punter Britton Colquitt, who is on the way out again as the Vikings signed former Steelers punter Jordan Berry on Thursday.

Berry was cut by Pittsburgh on Tuesday after losing a preseason competition to Pressley Harvin. The 30-year-old Australian punter averaged 43.8 and 44 yards in two exhibition appearances. The performances were in line with his 44.4-yard career average in six seasons as the Steelers punter.

Colquitt was cut twice in two days. He was released Wednesday as tight end Chris Herndon was brought onto the roster. But Colquitt re-signed and was present at Thursday morning's practice, before he was released again Thursday afternoon.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said punting was a "cause for concern," after Colquitt shanked a couple punts during the Vikings' Aug. 14 preseason loss to Denver. Colquitt rebounded well the following week against Indianapolis, and special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken had maintained his public confidence in the veteran.

Colquitt, who took a pay cut this spring to stay in Minnesota, averaged 45.2 and 45.1 yards in two seasons as the Vikings punter. He punted particularly well in 2019, when he didn't have a single touchback in the regular season.