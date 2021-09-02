The Vikings' search for a backup to Kirk Cousins ended Thursday when they re-signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion.

Mannion, the former 2015 third-round pick by the Rams, said his representatives got a call Wednesday from the Vikings after he was cut by the Seahawks. That seemingly reversed the Vikings' initial plans to re-sign Jake Browning to the practice squad.

Mannion was the backup quarterback in 2019 and 2020 for the Vikings.

Even while on the practice squad, Mannion can serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback on Sunday. All NFL teams get two weekly game-day elevations from the practice squad, and teams can call up a player twice before they must sign him to the 53-man active roster.

Rookie third-round pick Kellen Mond has looked raw in practices and the preseason, so the 29-year-old Mannion is expected to be the Vikings' backup on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.