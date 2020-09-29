The Vikings suspended activities at their team facility on Tuesday morning after three Titans players and five Titans staffers tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL said in a statement.

"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," the league's statement said. "The Titans will suspend in-person activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

Tennessee beat the Vikings 31-30 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday; the Titans announced they will have their employees work remotely on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

The Vikings released a statement saying no Vikings players have tested positive since Sunday's game as of Tuesday morning.

The NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol requires individuals who tested positive to have two additional tests to confirm if the initial positive test result was accurate. ESPN, citing a league source, reported that all eight positive tests have been confirmed positive.

Titans linebackers coach Shane Bowen is in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, and did not travel to the Twin Cities with the team for Sunday's game, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. Vrabel said the Titans were following league protocol with regard to contact tracing.

Vikings employees started the day at the club's facility in Eagan for daily testing before the league announced the shutdown shortly before 10 a.m. The Vikings are scheduled to play the Texans in Houston and the Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers, though it remains to be seen if the Titans' positive results will affect plans for either theirs or the Vikings' games this weekend.

The full statement from the Vikings released Tuesday read: "Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week's football schedule when appropriate."