Former Vikings players were planning to take to the waters of Lake Minnetonka once again next week. But that voyage has unfortunately been postponed because of a "scheduling conflict," according to ex-Vikings safety and one of the organizers Robert Griffith.

Per Griffith's web site:

"We regret to inform you that the Lake Minnetonka Cruise with Bryant McKinnie, Robert Griffith, and Byron Chamberlain on 6/18/21 has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment. We are however rescheduling the cruise for a later date this summer. So please stay tuned!"

Vikings Territory reported that some more former players could be added to the cruise if it is, indeed, rescheduled for a later date.

But for now, anyone who paid $125 for tickets will need to either be patient or disappointed.

The original version of the 2021 cruise promised to be quite different than the 2005 "Love Boat" trip on Lake Minnetonka during the Vikings' bye week.

Griffith promoted it on Twitter as a chance to hang out and get autographs with former players. We'll see they can test the waters again at a later date.