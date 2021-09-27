Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scores a second-quarter touchdown.

Kirk Cousins

Vikings quarterback

In his 50th regular-season start for the Vikings, Cousins put on a command performance, and this time he even got a win out of it. He was 30 for 38 with 323, three TDs and no turnovers. He showed a quick release, was poised on third down and spread the ball around as the Vikings dominated time of possession, especially in the second half.

Justin Jefferson

Vikings receiver

The second-year receiver had his first 100-yard game of the season, leading the team with nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also became the fastest receiver in team history to reach 100 catches, doing it in his 19th game.

Alexander Mattison

Vikings running back

Starting for the injured Dalvin Cook, Mattison rushed for a career-high 112 yards on 26 carries and had 59 more yards receiving on six catches, helping the Vikings control the clock.