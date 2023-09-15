Hours after the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night, running back Alexander Mattison shared a racist message he received on social media among what he described as many "disgustingly disrespectful messages" about his performance. The NFL and the Vikings condemned the multiple racial slurs directed at Mattison, who is Black, in statements issued Friday.

"Y'all can come at me all you want about fantasy [football]," Mattison wrote on Instagram. "... I really could care less. ... I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM's and comments, really reflect on [what] you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human.. a father.. a son. This is sick."

The Vikings said in a statement: "We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society."

"The NFL strongly condemns the racist comments directed towards Alexander Mattison online after last night's game," the league's statement read. "Such hateful behavior is completely unacceptable in the NFL or anywhere else. We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love."

The racist message Mattison shared on social media criticized him for having one of the team's four fumbles against the Eagles.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday he spoke with Mattison to share his support.

"I know this is not just an isolated incident, for Alex and other professional athletes alike," O'Connell said. "I just don't see that there's any place for it. Racism has no place regardless of how upset someone may be with fantasy football output or a player's performance."