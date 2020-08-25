The Vikings’ practice at U.S. Bank Stadium, scheduled for Friday afternoon, will give the team’s 15-player draft class its first chance to see the home stadium. With no preseason games, the practice should feel closer to a scrimmage than anything the Vikings have done in training camp so far.

Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings will play two quarters on Friday, spending one as a home team and one as a visiting team to get used to how NFL teams will handle noise with many teams not letting fans into games for at least the first part of the season.

“Apparently, what I’m understanding now, if you’re the home team, between plays you can play music and all of the rah-rah stuff, and if you’re the visitor — I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “It’s probably still a work in progress. I’ll probably hear more about it as we move forward. I’m just trying to get the team ready to play football right now.”

Defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, who came to U.S. Bank Stadium as a visitor during the Bills’ 2018 win, said the stadium became his favorite in the league after that game. He’s yet to play a game for the Vikings in the stadium, but he said even players who have been in Minnesota for years can get something out of the experience, given how different things will feel with no fans.

“For us as vets, you always have to be in a learning mind-set. You never can think you’ve arrived,” he said. “So when we go to the stadium, there’s something we can take out of it. It could be practice – ‘all right, how am I going to get to the stadium, when am I going to go out?’ Even without the fans in there, you still want to get that comfortability, where the play clock is, where are my sidelines, and things like that. Those are things you can’t overlook.”

Hunter misses ninth straight practice

The Vikings have an off-day on Wednesday, and everyone participated in Tuesday’s practice except defensive end Danielle Hunter, who missed practice for the ninth straight time. Zimmer has said only that Hunter had a “tweak,” declining to provide further specifics about the injury.

Observations from Tuesday’s practice

• Rookie Cameron Dantzler (pictured above) has spent plenty of time battling with Adam Thielen during camp, and Thielen got the better of Dantzler on Tuesday when he caught a deep ball from Kirk Cousins over the cornerback. Cousins also found tight end Irv Smith on a crossing route for a touchdown late in practice, beating tight coverage from the Vikings’ safeties.

• Punter Britton Colquitt, who’s been used sparingly in camp so far, got some work late in practice during a special teams session.

• Second-year quarterback Jake Browning has fared well in his battle for the No. 3 spot, and closed practice on Tuesday with a red zone throw to tight end Tyler Conklin, who made an acrobatic catch for a touchdown.

Photo by Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune