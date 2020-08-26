Policies toward fans attending NFL games in the 2020 regular season and how teams roughly fit into them (as of Tuesday):
No fans for start of season or through September: Vikings, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New England, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tennessee
No fans through early October: Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle (including vs. Vikings on Oct. 11)
No fans indefinitely: L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets
No fans all season: Las Vegas, Washington
Seeking approval for reduced-capacity seating: Cincinnati, Cleveland
Limited attendance for all games: Dallas
Attendance limited to approximately 25% of capacity: Indianapolis (vs. Vikings on Sept. 20), Jacksonville, Kansas City
Other limited attendance: Miami (maximum 13,000 fans for Sept. 20 home opener)
No announced plans: Arizona, Carolina, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay