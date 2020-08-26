Policies toward fans attending NFL games in the 2020 regular season and how teams roughly fit into them (as of Tuesday):

No fans for start of season or through September: Vikings, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New England, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tennessee

No fans through early October: Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle (including vs. Vikings on Oct. 11)

No fans indefinitely: L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets

No fans all season: Las Vegas, Washington

Seeking approval for reduced-capacity seating: Cincinnati, Cleveland

Limited attendance for all games: Dallas

Attendance limited to approximately 25% of capacity: Indianapolis (vs. Vikings on Sept. 20), Jacksonville, Kansas City

Other limited attendance: Miami (maximum 13,000 fans for Sept. 20 home opener)

No announced plans: Arizona, Carolina, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay