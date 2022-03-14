The Vikings are trying to keep at least one free agent in kicker Greg Joseph, who officially received a right-of-refusal tender as a restricted free agent on Monday.

Joseph's restricted free agency means he can still field offers from other NFL teams before signing the one-year, $2.433 million contract. The Vikings have the right to match another offer. There's no draft pick compensation at play if another team signs him away, unlike first-round (about $5.5 million) and second-round tenders (about $4 million).

Joseph made 21 straight kicks to end a roller-coaster season, in which the NFL journeyman made game-winning kicks against the Lions and Packers, and missed a potential game winner in a close loss at Arizona. He was originally signed to compete with undrafted rookie Riley Patterson last year, won the job and converted 33 of 38 field goals (86.8%) in his first full NFL season as a team's kicker.

The Vikings need to get under the $208.2 million salary cap by Wednesday afternoon, when the 2022 league year officially begins. That requires more in-house work after clearing nearly $14 million with Kirk Cousins' extension on Sunday night. The Vikings were about $15 million over the cap prior to the quarterback's new deal.

Joseph is the Vikings' only restricted free agent. The team has 19 unrestricted free agents who are free to negotiate with other teams at 11 a.m. Central time on Monday, including linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, tight end Tyler Conklin and punter Jordan Berry.

Longtime swing tackle Rashod Hill is also a free agent represented by agent Brett Tessler, who said Hill intends to test his value in free agency. Tessler added there's a possibility Hill re-signs in Minnesota, where he first arrived in 2016 off the Jaguars practice squad. Hill, 30, has started at least one game in each of the last five years — 22 overall — including five at left tackle last season.