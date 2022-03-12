Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's roster puzzle needs more pieces.

The NFL free agency flurry officially begins this week, with players out of contract allowed to negotiate with other teams on Monday and officially sign Wednesday. The Vikings need to clear salary cap space by then — current commitments have them more than $15 million over the 2022 cap of $208.2 million — before fixing holes on the roster.

Adofo-Mensah and new coach Kevin O'Connell inherited some expensive veterans who could be means to that end, through trades, restructures or releases. The Vikings' top 2022 cap hits are quarterback Kirk Cousins ($45 million), defensive end Danielle Hunter ($26 million, including an $18 million roster bonus that comes due next week), receiver Adam Thielen (nearly $17 million), linebacker Eric Kendricks ($13.5 million), safety Harrison Smith ($13.5 million), running back Dalvin Cook ($12 million) and nose tackle Michael Pierce ($10.5 million).

The Vikings entered the weekend having made no such adjustments to the roster or existing contracts, meaning the next few days could see the team determining the future of some of its biggest stars.

Once the Vikings have the cap space to shop, they will have plenty of needs to fill, especially for a defense that has six key contributors among their 20 in-house free agents. Here's a glance at five positions the Vikings could restock, and the market and best fits for each.

CORNERBACKS

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, most recently with the Broncos, has a long history with Ed Donatell and Vic Fangio.

The situation

Only four cornerbacks — Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson — are currently under contract. Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander will become free agents on Wednesday. While Dantzler could hold onto a starting job, the Vikings need both starters and reserves. New coordinator Ed Donatell often deploys five defensive backs — more than Mike Zimmer did in Minnesota — which makes corner a top priority.

Top of the class

A couple former Patriots could cash in big between J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Panthers last season. The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis is another man-to-man maven who, after 52 deflections in four years, is looking for his first hefty payday and should get it. The Rams' Darious Williams is only 5-foot-9, but he plays, and is probably looking to get paid, big. They might be pipe dreams for the Vikings.

Best fits

The Vikings need to upgrade from Alexander in the slot. A slam-dunk fit is Bryce Callahan, who has played all seven NFL seasons under Donatell and Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver. When healthy, the 30-year-old Callahan has been one of the league's best slot defenders. But he has landed on injured reserve each of the past three seasons. The Vikings also need outside corners who can cover man-to-man like the Chiefs' Charvarius Ward, Eagles' Steven Nelson, Cardinals' Robert Alford and Packers' Kevin King, who had his best season in 2019 under new Vikings assistant Mike Pettine.

EDGE RUSHERS

Uchenna Nwosu (42) played in a similar defense with the Chargers as the one the Vikings are expected to employ.

The situation

Donatell's 3-4 base defensive front means the Vikings need athletic stand-up edge rushers who can rush and drop into coverage. Danielle Hunter can do this, so can a healthy Anthony Barr. But Barr is free to sign elsewhere on Wednesday, and Adofo-Mensah said at the NFL combine that he wanted to "work with" Hunter to keep him. Even with Hunter, the Vikings need more pass rush with only youth on the roster: D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones, Janarius Robinson and Kenny Willekes.

Top of the class

The Cardinals' Chandler Jones, Rams' Von Miller, Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah and Panthers' Haason Reddick are the top rushers out of contract. They will likely get top dollar in a market stocked with veterans.

Best fits

The Bills' Jerry Hughes and Ravens' Justin Houston would bring immediate pass rush. But there are two younger, versatile edge defenders who might fit the big picture. The Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu is a 25-year-old former second-round pick coming from a similar defense in Los Angeles. He had a career-high 17 quarterback hits last year. The Giants' Lorenzo Carter, a 26-year-old former third-round pick, is a lanky rush-and-cover man who had five sacks and five deflections last season.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Austin Corbett would be a good fit to join other former Rams with the Vikings.

The situation

Two interior offensive linemen are currently signed beyond this season: guards Ezra Cleveland and Wyatt Davis. That's it. The Vikings need long-term depth and, if they are sticking with Cousins, they need immediate help in front of him. Center Garrett Bradbury is entering the final year of his rookie contract after briefly losing his starting job last year. Oli Udoh also enters a contract year after struggling as a starting guard. Mason Cole and Dakota Dozier are free agents.

Top of the class

The Commanders' Brandon Scherff, a 30-year-old All-Pro guard in 2020, is the clear top option in free agency. He will command a Brink's truck despite his injury history. The Bears' James Daniels, a 2018 second-round pick out of Iowa, should fare well on the open market after starting at all three interior spots in Chicago. Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen will also cash in.

Best fits

This seems a good year to need interior O-line help. Need a new center? The Ravens' Bradley Bozeman, Titans' Ben Jones and Rams' Brian Allen are available. A new right guard? The Rams' Austin Corbett looks like a fit. The 49ers' Laken Tomlinson would be a strong addition if the Vikings can afford him. The Colts' Mark Glowinski and the Jaguars' Andrew Norwell have been reliable veterans and might be better for the salary cap puzzle.

LINEBACKERS

De’Vondre Campbell, the former Gophers linebacker, was a bargain for the Packers last season. Now, who’s going to pay him?

The situation

Like other positions, the Vikings have one marquee starter — Kendricks — and only inexperience behind him. Barr is an interesting free agent. He sounded resigned to moving on after last year's season finale, but he projects well into a 3-4 edge role that he hasn't played full time since UCLA. Does he fit into the finances? Maybe not. Nick Vigil played well on a one-year deal but doesn't appear to fit Donatell's defense. The Vikings could sign a veteran to join Chazz Surratt, Troy Dye, Ryan Connelly, Blake Lynch and Tuf Borland.

Top of the class

De'Vondre Campbell, the former Gophers linebacker, was one of the NFL's best bargains for the Packers last season. He led Green Bay in tackles for $2.5 million. Now, who is going to really pay him? Six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is available after Seattle released him. The Falcons' Foy Oluokun is fast in coverage and ascended last year with 88 solo tackles, tied with Campbell for second in the NFL.

Best fits

Two former Broncos starting linebackers, Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, are available after suffering torn pectoral muscles last year. Both played well under Fangio and Donatell, ranking first and second in tackles in their last full seasons in 2020. The Titans' Jayon Brown has 3-4 experience and a history of playing well in coverage.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Akiem Hicks has tormented the Vikings and is now a free agent.

The situation

Recently signed nose tackles Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson account for $18 million of this year's salary cap. The Vikings can get out of either contract depending on how the players are viewed as fits financially and in the new 3-4 defense. Pierce has played in only eight of 33 games due to a torn triceps and COVID-19 opt-out. Tomlinson was solid in 16 starts last season. Sheldon Richardson is a free agent again after playing inside and outside for last year's patchwork line. Armon Watts is entering a contract year after he had five sacks in nine starts for Pierce last season.

Top of the class

A couple veterans with game-changing pasts, the Bears' Akiem Hicks, 32, and the Ravens' Calais Campbell, 35, are intriguing and likely costly rentals. The 49ers' D.J. Jones could get a big contract that aligns with his recent stopping power; only the Rams' Aaron Donald had more run stops in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Best fits

Three Bears free agents — Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman — were coached last season by new Vikings defensive line coach Chris Rumph. The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day wreaked havoc next to Donald before suffering a torn pectoral muscle last year. The Texans' Maliek Collins and Bengals' B.J. Hill have produced in varied schemes. Ex-Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph is a 33-year-old free agent after spending two years in a Chargers defense similar to what the Vikings are expected to run under Donatell.