The Vikings agreed to terms with former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks on a two-year deal Tuesday, in a move that furthered their efforts to revamp their front seven and could reflect the end of the signature linebacking partnership of the Mike Zimmer era.

Hicks, whose contract is worth up to $12 million over the next two seasons, joins the team after Arizona released him on Saturday. The Vikings see him as a three-down linebacker for new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's scheme. Hicks would likely line up next to Eric Kendricks in the Vikings' new 3-4 base defense. But if he's on the field with Kendricks in nickel packages, he'd likely take the place of Anthony Barr, the team's 2014 first-round pick and Kendricks' close friend since their time as teammates at UCLA.

Barr is set to become a free agent Wednesday, after the Vikings voided the final two years of his deal in exchange for cap savings last year. If Barr, who turns 30 on Friday, were to return to the Vikings, he'd likely need to do so on a team-friendly deal with the Vikings tight against the cap.

"It's been a crazy ride me and AB have had. I'm still processing it right now, you know what I mean?" Kendricks said on Jan. 10, while taking a moment to hold back tears. "He came in this year and he was down again at the beginning of the year [because of knee surgery]. It hurt me to see him hurt like that, especially with all the work he's put in. But the last remainder of the season, he played so strong and proved that he's an elite player in this league. It just — it made me happy, you know what I mean? Very happy. Especially yesterday, how he closed out. That's my guy."

There could still be more moves involving Vikings mainstays, as the team tries to clear cap space before the league year begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday. But as it stands now, Hicks and Kendricks could be the Vikings' inside linebackers.

Hicks started all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, posting a career-high four sacks. He was free to sign with the team before the start of the league year on Wednesday, and won't hurt the Vikings' chances of getting a compensatory pick in 2023.

The team is also hopeful Hicks can bring an element of leadership to a defense in transition.

Hicks joins the team after the Vikings brought in former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on Monday. The team released defensive tackle Michael Pierce after agreeing to terms with Phillips.