The Vikings retained a second free agent on Wednesday when agreeing to terms with receiver Chad Beebe on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, according to a league source.

Beebe, the fourth-year receiver, was among the three restricted free agents whom the Vikings decided not to tender an offer, which would've been worth a minimum of $2.1 million. He became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday afternoon, the start of the 2021 league year, and the Vikings re-signed him for the $920,000 minimum salary.

During his first healthy NFL season, Beebe caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in 14 games last season. The former Northern Illinois product dealt with hamstring and ankle injuries in his first two seasons.

The Vikings also did not submit RFA tenders for defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo or running back Mike Boone, making them unrestricted free agents.

He's the second Vikings free agent to re-sign, joining tackle Rashod Hill. That leaves 13 players unsigned as free agency officially begins: safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Eric Wilson, running back Ameer Abdullah, quarterback Sean Mannion, Odenigbo, Boone, guard Dakota Dozier, center Brett Jones, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, linebackers Todd Davis and Hardy Nickerson Jr., safety George Iloka and cornerback Chris Jones.