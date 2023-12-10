LAS VEGAS — Blake Brandel will become the ninth different offensive lineman to start a game for the Vikings this season.

The team ruled right guard Ed Ingram out with the hip injury that had him listed as questionable for the game against the Raiders. Brandel, who started three games at left tackle when Christian Darrisaw was out last year, will make his first career start at guard against the Raiders. He got first-team work at right guard on Thursday and Friday when Ingram was limited in practice, and had worked at center earlier this season when Garrett Bradbury was working through a back injury.

The Vikings also kept their quarterback depth chart the same as it had been before the bye week, with Nick Mullens backing up Joshua Dobbs. Jaren Hall will once again be their emergency third quarterback.

Here is the full list of inactives:

Vikings: Ingram, Hall, S Lewis Cine, TE Nick Muse, OL Hakeem Adeniji

Raiders: QB Brian Hoyer, DE Malik Reed, LB Amari Burney, T Kolton Miller, TE Jesper Horsted, DT Byron Young, DT Nesta Jade Silvera