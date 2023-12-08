Right guard Ed Ingram has played all 1,968 snaps in the Vikings offense since he was drafted in 2022's second round, but a hip injury is threatening his streak.

Ingram is listed questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders. He was a limited participant in practices on Thursday and Friday. The hip injury resurfaced after a full session on Wednesday. He initially reported the issue to the team's training staff and was cleared after the Nov. 27 loss against the Bears, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"Some soreness kind of developed," O'Connell said. "We're just being smart with him, seeing how he feels going into the weekend."

Ingram will travel with the team to Las Vegas, meaning a final call won't have to be made until 90 minutes before the 3:05 p.m. kickoff. Ingram has not missed a snap in 30 starts, including one playoff game, since he was drafted out of LSU.

Blake Brandel, who started three games at left tackle last season, is next in line after replacing Ingram at right guard during some first-team reps in practices.

"Kind of sprinkled in throughout the week," said Brandel, who would be the ninth different offensive lineman to start for the Vikings this season. "I feel good going in."

Safety Theo Jackson (illness) is also listed questionable.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans is cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a strained right calf. He fully practiced throughout the week, as did receiver Justin Jefferson.

O'Connell said he expects Jefferson to play "a lot" in his first game since the Oct. 8 loss to the Chiefs.

"I don't see any restrictions as far as his ability to go out there and function and play," O'Connell said. "He feels great, had a great week of preparation. We'll take a look at it as far as the volume. This is a guy that since I've been here has been pretty hard to keep off the field. But we'll control it as we go."

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) returned to practice Friday and was limited. He's listed questionable. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out.

For old time's sake

This is just the Raiders' fourth season at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020, but the field is a special place for cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. That's where the former Cardinals starter scooped up a Raiders fumble and ran 59 yards for the game-winning score in overtime of an Arizona win last season. Murphy, who has 13 deflections and three interceptions for the Vikings this year, hopes to shine again on the same stage.

"Definitely one of my best memories," Murphy said. "That's definitely going to be in the back of my head. But this is a new team, new situation. I have to make even more plays."

Etc.