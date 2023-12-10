Vikings-Raiders: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Raiders prediction: Can Jefferson's return end losing streak?
The Vikings, who lost two in row before their bye week, chose to stick with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, and he will have Justin Jefferson to throw to for the first time.
Vikings' offseason decisions might hinge on final five games of season
If the 6-6 Vikings can secure a playoff berth, they'll delay the onset of an offseason rife with questions, and perhaps write different answers to some of them.
Vikings offensive coordinator Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Wes Phillips traveled with the Vikings to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Old goals largely ruined, Jefferson still has big one to catch on return
Justin Jefferson sets statistical goals before every season. But the goals he set for 2023 took a hit when he suffered a hamstring injury. All but one of them, anyway.
After 'look at everything,' O'Connell picks Dobbs to start vs. Raiders
A meeting among quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' quarterbacks coach started a process that led to Dobbs being named the start for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Ingram's perfect attendance streak in danger vs. Raiders
The right guard has played every offensive snap since getting drafted, but hip soreness has him questionable for Sunday.
Vikings
Souhan: Keeping Hunter worth every salary-cap trick Vikings know
With every sack and in every game, Danielle Hunter is proving his worth to the Vikings, who simply can't afford to lose him after this season.
Vikings
Vikings' Hicks on injury: 'Don't … search what that looks like'
Compartment syndrome, suffered after a shin bruise, had linebacker Jordan Hicks in dire medical straits last month.
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Big free-agent calls and the team's biggest weakness
What are the chances that Danielle Hunter is with the Vikings in 2024? Andrew Krammer has a direct answer as he addresses that and other reader questions.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings return with reinforcements, fresh look at quarterback
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the expected return of two starters, whether there's actually a change coming at quarterback, and more on this episode.
Vikings
La Velle live from Las Vegas: Vikings fans swarming The Strip
'Vikes and Vegas!' The crowd at Sunday's Vikings-Raiders game is expected to be more than half purple. La Velle E. Neal III believes it.
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL picks: Playoff implications are everywhere
All 15 games have at least one team with something to play for, including the Vikings' trip to Vegas and a NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune