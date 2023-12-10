Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is greeted by receivers coach Keenan McCardell during a workout last month.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is greeted by receivers coach Keenan McCardell during a workout last month.

Vikings-Raiders: Things to know before and during the game

9:50am
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Justin Jefferson is back to test the Raiders’ secondary while Davante Adams is a familiar challenge for the Vikings.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Raiders prediction: Can Jefferson's return end losing streak?

December 9
The Vikings, who lost two in row before their bye week, chose to stick with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, and he will have Justin Jefferson to throw to for the first time.
The Vikings decided during the bye that Joshua Dobbs should be the starting quarterback as they enter a crucial stretch of the season.

Vikings' offseason decisions might hinge on final five games of season

December 9
If the 6-6 Vikings can secure a playoff berth, they'll delay the onset of an offseason rife with questions, and perhaps write different answers to some of them.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

Vikings offensive coordinator Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

December 9
Wes Phillips traveled with the Vikings to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Justin Jefferson caught a pass during an early November practice at the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center fields.

Old goals largely ruined, Jefferson still has big one to catch on return

December 8
Justin Jefferson sets statistical goals before every season. But the goals he set for 2023 took a hit when he suffered a hamstring injury. All but one of them, anyway.
Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings returned to practice on Monday, which was when coach Kevin O’Connell told the team Dobbs would start against the Raider

After 'look at everything,' O'Connell picks Dobbs to start vs. Raiders

December 7
A meeting among quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' quarterbacks coach started a process that led to Dobbs being named the start for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Right guard Ed Ingram, a 2022 second-round pick out of LSU, will travel with the team but could sit out against the Raiders for the first time in his

Ingram's perfect attendance streak in danger vs. Raiders

December 8
The right guard has played every offensive snap since getting drafted, but hip soreness has him questionable for Sunday.
Vikings
December 1
Danielle Hunter took a selfie with fans in September in Philadelphia.

Souhan: Keeping Hunter worth every salary-cap trick Vikings know

With every sack and in every game, Danielle Hunter is proving his worth to the Vikings, who simply can't afford to lose him after this season.
Vikings
December 7
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks hopes to return to action before the end of the season after complication from a shin bruise injury required surgery.

Vikings' Hicks on injury: 'Don't … search what that looks like'

Compartment syndrome, suffered after a shin bruise, had linebacker Jordan Hicks in dire medical straits last month.
Vikings
December 8
Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) has 13.5 sacks, one shy of a single-season career high and tying Jared Allen (85.5) for sixth on the V

Vikings mailbag: Big free-agent calls and the team's biggest weakness

What are the chances that Danielle Hunter is with the Vikings in 2024? Andrew Krammer has a direct answer as he addresses that and other reader questions.
Vikings
December 5
Podcast: Vikings return with reinforcements, fresh look at quarterback

Podcast: Vikings return with reinforcements, fresh look at quarterback

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the expected return of two starters, whether there's actually a change coming at quarterback, and more on this episode.
Vikings
December 9
Friday, 6:30 a.m.: Vikings fans were already packing Las Vegas bars like this one.

La Velle live from Las Vegas: Vikings fans swarming The Strip

'Vikes and Vegas!' The crowd at Sunday's Vikings-Raiders game is expected to be more than half purple. La Velle E. Neal III believes it.
Vikings
December 8
Will Tyrique Stevenson and the Bears catch the Lions sleepwalking again like on Thanksgiving?

Mark Craig's NFL picks: Playoff implications are everywhere

All 15 games have at least one team with something to play for, including the Vikings' trip to Vegas and a NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.