The Vikings won another weird and wild game, beating the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night to improve to 9-2 in the team's first Thanksgiving home game.

Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen with a 15-yard touchdown pass to give the Vikings the lead with 9:34 left on a drive given new life by a running into the punter penalty on the Patriots.

Then the Vikings defense, which had struggled to slow Mac Jones all night, held fast. The Vikings forced a punt and a turnover on downs. The Patriots got the ball back with 50 seconds left, pinned at the Vikings 11 by 59-yard punt by Ryan Wright and the Vikings held on.