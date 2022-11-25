With a 37-yard catch in the second quarter, receiver Justin Jefferson passed Randy Moss for the most receiving yardage in a player's first three NFL seasons. Jefferson set the mark in 44 games while Moss had 48 games. The Vikings star also passed Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill for most receiving yardage this season, but Miami plays on Sunday.

Jefferson had his 21st 100-yard game, passing Adam Thielen for fourth in franchise history.

Jefferson also took a lateral throw from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter and found Thielen for an 11-yard completion. As a passer, Jefferson has completed 4 of 6 throws for 69 yards in his NFL career.

Roller coaster for Shelley

Cornerback Duke Shelley's first Vikings start was a roller coaster of moments against the Patriots on Thursday night.

Shelley came up with a crucial end-zone deflection in the final seconds of the first half, but was also on the wrong end of another big play in a rough night for the Vikings secondary. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found receiver DeVante Parker for a 40-yard deep ball over Shelley in the third quarter, setting up a field goal.

Shelley, the former Bears draft pick who signed with Minnesota in September, started for injured cornerbacks Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Andrew Booth Jr. (knee).

The Vikings secondary struggled from the start. Safety Camryn Bynum hovered over Shelley's side when Jones found Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor for a 34-yard touchdown down the middle. Bynum then missed a tackle on tight end Hunter Henry during a 37-yard catch and run for a touchdown. Bynum later had a third-down deflection in the fourth quarter.

Jones hadn't thrown multiple touchdowns in a game this season before Thursday night. Entering Week 12, only the Falcons and Steelers had given up more completions for at least 20 yards than the Vikings defense.

Shelley stood tall when he was targeted on Jones' final throw of the first half. Cornerback Patrick Peterson switched sides to cover the bigger Parker, leaving Shelley on Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne. But Jones' pass to Bourne fell incomplete against close coverage.

Shelley also had an end-zone deflection in his Vikings debut during the Nov. 13 overtime win against the Bills.

The Vikings promoted cornerback Tay Gowan from the practice squad for reserve help.

Emphasis on the run

Dalvin Cook was running behind replacement left tackle Blake Brandel, the 2020 sixth-round pick making his first NFL start for the injured Christian Darrisaw (concussion), but head coach Kevin O'Connell still tried to establish the ground game.

Cook had more touches by halftime – 13 – than the 11 chances he got in last week's loss to the Cowboys.

Tomlinson remains out

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was drenched in sweat during a pregame workout at U.S. Bank Stadium, but his injured right calf kept him inactive for a fourth straight game. O'Connell said last week that Tomlinson, who was listed questionable to play against New England, was close to returning. The veteran's next chance is Dec. 4 against the Jets.

Defensive lineman James Lynch made his fourth start for Tomlinson.

